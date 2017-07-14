Murder Charge For Man In Fatal Stabbing Of Black Student At University Of Maryland

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Murder Charge For Man In Fatal Stabbing Of Black Student At University Of Maryland

The Prince George's County Office of the State's Attorney said Thursday that Sean Urbanski faces one count of murder in the May 20 death of Richard Collins III.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The man who killed a promising 23-year-old Black student on the University of Maryland campus in May is facing a murder charge, reports CBS News.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A grand jury indicted Sean Urbanski on one count of murder in the fatal stabbing of Richard Collins III, according to a statement released Thursday by the Prince George’s County Office of the State’s Attorney.

The death of 23-year-old Collins, a Bowie State University student commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, has been under FBI investigation as a hate crime. Urbanski, who is White and a 22-year-old University of Maryland student, was discovered to be part of a racist White Supremacist group on Facebook called Alt-Reich Nation.

Collins was killed at a campus bus stop on May 20, just three days before he was going to graduate from the historically Black college. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said her office is seeking a sentence of life without parole for Urbanski.

This was an unprovoked attack and we believe that Mr. Urbanski should face the highest possible penalty allowed by state law for his actions,” said Alsobrooks, writes CBS.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The FBI is analyzing digital equipment seized from Urbanski, and an investigation is expected to end within the coming weeks. Urbanski could still face hate crime charges in the future, reports  NBC WashingtonOfficials said that video of the entire encounter has been instrumental in the case.

The unprovoked killing sparked discussions about hate on college campuses across the nation. Collins’ father remembered his son as having a “loving and giving heart” in the days after the young man’s death.

SOURCE: CBS News, The Associated PressNBC Washington

SEE ALSO:

FBI Investigates Whether Fatal Stabbing Of Black Student Was A Hate Crime

Congressional Black Caucus Presses Trump Administration On Hate Crimes

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

1 photos Launch gallery

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Continue reading Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we’re only in the third month. Considering trans women’s risk of sexual violence, trans people’s economic vulnerability, and trans women’s often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.

Hate Crime , murder , TM , University Of Maryland

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Your First Look at Beyoncé Since She…
 14 hours ago
07.14.17
Law Firm Suing Mathew Knowles Wants Receipts From…
 18 hours ago
07.13.17
Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson Talk Character Development And…
 18 hours ago
07.13.17
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 20 hours ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 20 hours ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 22 hours ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 23 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 23 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 23 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 1 day ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 1 day ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 2 days ago
07.12.17
photos