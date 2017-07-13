Music
Home > Music

Joey Badass Says He Inspired Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album

See what he had to say below.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Joey Badass on Montreality

Source: Provided By Montreality

Someone sounds a little salty.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Last month, Jay-Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In light of the honor, the 4:44 rapper, who hadn’t yet announced his thirteenth solo studio album, hit Twitter (as best he could) to big up all of the rappers who’ve inspired him along the way. While Jay named everyone from Tee Grizzley to Snoop Dogg, Joey Badass was not one of the rappers the hip hop veteran name dropped. So, Joey shouted himself out instead.

 

In a new Montreality clip Joey claims he inspired Jay’s critically acclaimed 4:44 project, which went platinum in less than a week. The Brooklyn lyricist also said Jay and other “OGs” are feeling “a certain pressure” because of his musical content.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I put a certain pressure on these OGs in the rap game, they know what they gotta talk about now. ‘Cause they got this young n*gga Joey Badass talking about this sh*t before they got the chance to talk about it,” Joey claimed. “I feel like I was an inspiration to 4:44, I loved the album, it’s great, and I’m glad I could be an inspiration. 4:44 sounds just like the neighborhood (Bed-Stuy), I didn’t feel that way about Magna Carta.”

Later, Joey sends out a message to those thinking about suicide, talks Kendrick Lamar, conscious rap, and more. Watch the video above and let us know if you think there’s a chance he was a vital part of Hov’s 4:44 offering.

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

7 photos Launch gallery

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Continue reading Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Bey And Jay Celebrate Nine Years

Let's face it, Beyoncé and Jay Z are living the lives of all of our dreams, even down to their seemingly perfect marriage. Nine years ago today, Jay put a ring on it and turned little Bey into Mrs. Carter. In honor of the couple's magical union, we've put together a gallery of all the times the Carter's were matrimony goals. And if you're a hater, in the words of Beyoncé — all that gossiping, nine years, stop it!  

jay-z , Joey Bada$$ , JOEY BADASS

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 58 mins ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
photos