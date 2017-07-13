Joey Badass Says He Inspired Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album

Someone sounds a little salty.

Last month, Jay-Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In light of the honor, the 4:44 rapper, who hadn’t yet announced his thirteenth solo studio album, hit Twitter (as best he could) to big up all of the rappers who’ve inspired him along the way. While Jay named everyone from Tee Grizzley to Snoop Dogg, Joey Badass was not one of the rappers the hip hop veteran name dropped. So, Joey shouted himself out instead.

In a new Montreality clip Joey claims he inspired Jay’s critically acclaimed 4:44 project, which went platinum in less than a week. The Brooklyn lyricist also said Jay and other “OGs” are feeling “a certain pressure” because of his musical content.

“I put a certain pressure on these OGs in the rap game, they know what they gotta talk about now. ‘Cause they got this young n*gga Joey Badass talking about this sh*t before they got the chance to talk about it,” Joey claimed. “I feel like I was an inspiration to 4:44, I loved the album, it’s great, and I’m glad I could be an inspiration. 4:44 sounds just like the neighborhood (Bed-Stuy), I didn’t feel that way about Magna Carta.”

Later, Joey sends out a message to those thinking about suicide, talks Kendrick Lamar, conscious rap, and more. Watch the video above and let us know if you think there’s a chance he was a vital part of Hov’s 4:44 offering.