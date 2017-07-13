News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Reach Divorce Settlement

Apollo gets phone calls with his sons every week, but is he getting spousal support?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Kandi's Wedding - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida‘s nasty divorce is finally over now that they have come to an agreement.

Phaedra and Apollo are officially done! According to TMZ.com, the pair have reached a divorce settlement.

Spousal support and how their assets would be divided was a huge sticking point in their breakup. There’s no word on who came away with what because the details of their divorce settlement are confidential.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

While they were in negotiations, Phaedra and Apollo reached an agreement about custody of their sons, Aidan and Dylan.

Since Apollo will be in lockup for at least five more years, Phaedra has primary custody of the boys. Although they have joint legal custody, Apollo will get weekly phone calls with the boys until he’s released.

RELATED STORIES:

Is Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’?

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

26 photos Launch gallery

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

Continue reading It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Reach Divorce Settlement

2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away

 

Apollo Nida , phaedra parks

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 58 mins ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
photos