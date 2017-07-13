It’s Really Over: Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Reach Divorce Settlement

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida‘s nasty divorce is finally over now that they have come to an agreement.
Phaedra and Apollo are officially done! According to TMZ.com, the pair have reached a divorce settlement.
Spousal support and how their assets would be divided was a huge sticking point in their breakup. There’s no word on who came away with what because the details of their divorce settlement are confidential.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
While they were in negotiations, Phaedra and Apollo reached an agreement about custody of their sons, Aidan and Dylan.
Since Apollo will be in lockup for at least five more years, Phaedra has primary custody of the boys. Although they have joint legal custody, Apollo will get weekly phone calls with the boys until he’s released.
RELATED STORIES:
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’?
Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’
Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks’ Camp Blames Apollo Nida For Divorce Disruption
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
1. Fresh Kid IceSource:Getty 1 of 26
2. ProdigySource:Getty 2 of 26
3. Tupac ShakurSource:Getty 3 of 26
4. Shawty LoSource:Getty 4 of 26
5. AaliyahSource:Getty 5 of 26
6. Lisa 'Lefteye' LopezSource:Getty 6 of 26
7. Big PunSource:Getty 7 of 26
8. Tommy FordSource:Getty 8 of 26
9. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 9 of 26
10. Charlie MurphySource:Getty 10 of 26
11. Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 11 of 26
12. PrinceSource:Getty 12 of 26
13. Bobbi KristinaSource:Getty 13 of 26
14. Lee Thompson YoungSource:Getty 14 of 26
15. Michael JacksonSource:Getty 15 of 26
16. Bob MarleySource:Getty 16 of 26
17. Jimi HendrixSource:Getty 17 of 26
18. Richard PryorSource:Getty 18 of 26
19. Muhammad AliSource:Getty 19 of 26
20. Kimbo SliceSource:BELLATOR MMA 20 of 26
21. Phife Dawg (of A Tribe Called request)Source:Phife Dawg Estate 21 of 26
22. Natalie ColeSource:Getty 22 of 26
23. Chris Kelly (of Kriss Kross)Source:Getty 23 of 26
24. Heavy DSource:Getty 24 of 26
25. Eazy-ESource:Getty 25 of 26
26. Old Dirty BastardSource:Getty 26 of 26