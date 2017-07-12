DJ Kayotik
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At First Press Conference

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Post-Fight News Conference

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Just in case you missed this week’s fight hype and shenanigans between Conor McGregor and Floyd Weather who are currently on tour promoting their upcoming fight.

McGregor says he’s going to knock Floyd Mayweather out inside 4 rounds.

Check out some of the footage & face off (below), and let us know who you got come August 26th?

