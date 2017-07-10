News & Gossip
K. Michelle Spills All The Tea About Joseline: ‘She Tried To Turn My Mansion Into A Trap House’

The singer took to social media to accuse her friend of "snorting coke in her bathroom" and being an unfit mother.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After Joseline Hernandez dragged Mona Scott-Young to hell on social media (again), former Love & Hip Hop star and singer K. Michelle has finally picked a side—and it isn’t Joseline’s.

K. Michelle got vicious on Instagram calling her friend and former castmate a drug addict who turned her “mansion into a trap house.” Welp!

Oop!! #KMichelle had more than enough time to address #JoselineHernandez in her comments (SWIPE 😳) 👀👀 #LHHATL

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Of course the Puerto Rican Princess wasn’t going down without a fight and clapped back with this video where she calls K. Michelle a “old mean lady” who doesn’t even have custody of her own “baby.”

As we previously reportedthe beef between the two started when K. Michelle went to dinner with Shekinah Jo and Mona this week. Shekinah posted a video of her talking smack about Joseline and her claims that Mona was stiffing folks on her payroll.

Oooop! 👀 #Shekinah #KMichelle #MonaScott #Joseline @puffandpetalslounge

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

“All of you haters who always have something to say about my girl, Mona, we got a real testimony right here,” Shekinah said before telling K. Michelle to share her story.

K. Michelle didn’t really have anything to add to the drama, but she did share lots of love for Mona. “She has had my back. She has. We’ve been through so much,” K. Michelle said. “That’s really my family.”

That’s when Shekinah jumped back in to comment, “[Mona] pay everybody. Ain’t nobody going unpaid.”

This angered Joseline, who posted this in return:

Ladies, please get it together! This is beneath y’all!

