WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash Surveillance Video

Tennis star Venus Williams was recently in a fatal car accident that ending with 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead. The family of Mr. Barson is stating that Venus was at fault and are currently in the process of suing her for the fatal crash.

Video surveillance was just released of the accident. Who do you think is at fault?

Sad situation all the way around…

https://thebeatdfw.com/2991269/watch-venus-williams-breaks-down-over-fatal-car-crash/

