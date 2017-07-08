Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash Surveillance Video

Jazze
Leave a comment
Williams Sisters

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Tennis star Venus Williams was recently in a fatal car accident that ending with 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead. The family of Mr. Barson is stating that Venus was at fault and are currently in the process of suing her for the fatal crash.

Video surveillance was just released of the accident. Who do you think is at fault?

Sad situation all the way around…

https://thebeatdfw.com/2991269/watch-venus-williams-breaks-down-over-fatal-car-crash/

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

25 photos Launch gallery

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

Continue reading WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash Surveillance Video

Serena & Venus Williams’ Best Tennis Outfits Through The Years

See Serena and Venus Williams’ eye-popping tennis outfits over the years.

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica

Fatal Car Accident , Jerome Barson , Tennis , venus williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Williams Sisters
WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash…
 2 hours ago
07.08.17
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Talks New Album ISSA, Amber Rose,…
 22 hours ago
07.07.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 23 hours ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 24 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 24 hours ago
07.07.17
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik
Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Sudanese Model Told To Bleach Her Skin By…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Michael Blackson & DJ Kayotik
Comedian Michael Blackson Performing At The Addison Improv…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Here’s How Tyga Feels About Blac Chyna And…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Report: This Is How Blac Chyna Feels After…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Watch: Suge Knight Begs Judge To Let Him…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Rick Ross Sued For Skipping His Own Show
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Kanye West
Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Tyga Interview And Performance On NEW.MUSIC.LIVE.
Tyga Weighs In On The Rob Kardashian &…
 1 day ago
07.07.17
Enough Is Enough: A Message to Rob Kardashian…
 2 days ago
07.06.17
photos