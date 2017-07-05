Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Venus Williams Breaks Down Over Fatal Car Crash

See the emotional video.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
WTA Elite Trophy 2015 - Day 1

Source: Zhong Zhi / Getty

Venus Williams should be celebrating her recent opening match win at Wimbledon and the fact that she has a new niece or nephew on the way — but the tennis champ has much heavier things on her mind.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

During a press conference on Monday, Venus broke down in tears mid-sentence when asked about the fatal car crash. Reports say that the star is being sued for wrongful death after she was found at fault in a car accident that left 78-year-old Jerome Barson dead.

Before completely leaving the press conference, Williams told reporters about the accident, “I am completely speechless, and it’s just…yeah, I mean, I’m just…”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cops say Venus caused the tragic crash when she impeded oncoming traffic by trying to get past a street light. The star is being sued for unspecified damages, including Barson’s medical and funeral expenses.

Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years That Are Absolutely #BlackGirlMagic

8 photos Launch gallery

Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years That Are Absolutely #BlackGirlMagic

Continue reading Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years That Are Absolutely #BlackGirlMagic

Sister, Sister! 10 Photographs Of Venus & Serena Williams Over The Years That Are Absolutely #BlackGirlMagic

TM , venus williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
R.I.P. Dallas Legend Fat Al
 1 hour ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media…
 2 hours ago
07.05.17
Is Wiz Khalifa Taking Shots At Amber Rose…
 2 hours ago
07.05.17
barber pole and sign in front of barber shop
Black Barber Gave White Customer A Confederate Flag…
 3 hours ago
07.05.17
Russell Simmons Defends Jay-Z’s Alleged Anti-Semitic Lyrics
 3 hours ago
07.05.17
Not Down With The Swirl: Tupac Dumped Madonna…
 3 hours ago
07.05.17
Prince’s Drummer John Blackwell Jr. Dead At 43
 4 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Venus Williams Breaks Down Over Fatal Car…
 4 hours ago
07.05.17
Portrait of Tupac Shakur
2Pac’s Love Letter He Wrote To Madonna In…
 4 hours ago
07.05.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled “Grateful” Tops Billboard Charts
 7 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 1 day ago
07.04.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 1 day ago
07.04.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Battle of the Exes: Meek Mill And Nicki…
 2 days ago
07.03.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 2 days ago
07.03.17
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
 2 days ago
07.03.17
photos