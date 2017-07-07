Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The deal comes to an end after Tidal reportedly failed to honor it’s financial obligations to The Life Of Pablo artist. West claims that he wasn’t paid his bonus for the 1.5 million new subscribers he was able to rake in after his TLOP release.

Tidal on the other hand claims Kanye hasn’t fulfilled his obligations by producing the number of videos he was supposed to alongside the release. Undoubtedly the talks have been in sessions for some time before the release of Jay-Z’s 4:44 but Jay’s shots on “Kill Jay-Z” must not have helped the situation.

There’s no word on whether Kanye will team up with another streaming company to release exclusives in the future but at this time it seems he’s done with exclusive releases in general.