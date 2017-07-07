Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Kanye has officially ended his agreement with Tidal, and all of his future music will be available on all platforms.
Tidal on the other hand claims Kanye hasn’t fulfilled his obligations by producing the number of videos he was supposed to alongside the release. Undoubtedly the talks have been in sessions for some time before the release of Jay-Z’s 4:44 but Jay’s shots on “Kill Jay-Z” must not have helped the situation.
There’s no word on whether Kanye will team up with another streaming company to release exclusives in the future but at this time it seems he’s done with exclusive releases in general.
