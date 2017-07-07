DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Kanye has officially ended his agreement with Tidal, and all of his future music will be available on all platforms.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The deal comes to an end after Tidal reportedly failed to honor it’s financial obligations to The Life Of Pablo artist. West claims that he wasn’t paid his bonus for the 1.5 million new subscribers he was able to rake in after his TLOP release.

Tidal on the other hand claims Kanye hasn’t fulfilled his obligations by producing the number of videos he was supposed to alongside the release. Undoubtedly the talks have been in sessions for some time before the release of Jay-Z’s 4:44 but Jay’s shots on “Kill Jay-Z” must not have helped the situation.

There’s no word on whether Kanye will team up with another streaming company to release exclusives in the future but at this time it seems he’s done with exclusive releases in general.

 
agreement , exclusive , Kanye West , music , news , TIDAL

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kanye West
Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal
 1 hour ago
07.07.17
Tyga Interview And Performance On NEW.MUSIC.LIVE.
Tyga Weighs In On The Rob Kardashian &…
 1 hour ago
07.07.17
Enough Is Enough: A Message to Rob Kardashian…
 15 hours ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 16 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 18 hours ago
07.06.17
Bossip Premeire on WE tv
New Reality TV Show On The BOSSIP Premiers…
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In…
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
So…This Is Blac Chyna’s Side Piece Rarri True
 20 hours ago
07.06.17
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
Kevin Hart Gets The Birthday Gift Of A…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
OTHERWORLDS: D-Block Is Riding Clean
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
NeNe Leakes Has Some Advice For Joseline Hernandez…
 23 hours ago
07.06.17
Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working…
 24 hours ago
07.06.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”
 1 day ago
07.06.17
KMEL Summer Jam - Oakland, CA
Wale Host “WWE Smackdown’ Rap Battle!
 1 day ago
07.06.17
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage
Beyoncé Sends Back Kim Kardashian’s Baby Gifts For…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
photos