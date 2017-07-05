Prince’s Drummer John Blackwell Jr. Dead At 43

#Repost @mothersfavoritechild with @repostapp ・・・ The new Hendrix Drums John Blackwell signature snare will be raffled off at the Mothers Favorite Child show on March 9, 2017 at the Cannon Center in Memphis. All proceeds will go the the John Blackwell Fund. More info coming soon!! #purplearmy #prince A post shared by John Blackwell (@johnblackwelljr) on Oct 1, 2016 at 7:21am PDT

Just over a year after the world lost Prince, another member of the purple family has passed away.

According to TMZ, John Blackwell Jr., who toured with Prince as his drummer for nearly 15 years, died on Tuesday at just 43 years old. Blackwell’s wife, Yaritza revealed her husband’s death on Instagram, writing, “Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed the way peacefully in my company today. Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support. Yaritza A post shared by John Blackwell (@johnblackwelljr) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Before touring with Prince, Blackwell played the drums for Patti LaBelle and even went on tour with Justin Timberlake for his FutureSex/LoveSounds album. Although his cause of death is unknown, the percussionist suffered from a brain tumor last year and underwent tests at a hospital in Japan. After the diagnosis, Blackwell focused on his fight to survive. He lost the use of an arm when doctors removed part of his brain while removing the tumors.

Yaritza created a GoFundMe page last year and has raised over $78,000 to help cover medical expenses. A few stars who were touched by the drummer’s legacy took to social media to send their condolences:

Rest In Peace #JohnBlackwell Your legend will live 4ever. One of the best to ever pick up drumsticks. Prayers to family and friends 🥁🙏🏻 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 4, 2017

We lost another brother… John Blackwell made his transition today!!!

Our prayers go out to his wife and family! https://t.co/bWUgRBQql4 — Morris Day (@TheMorrisDay) July 4, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Blackwell family at this time. Prince and John are probably jamming in heaven now.