Prince’s Drummer John Blackwell Jr. Dead At 43

Just over a year after the world lost Prince, another member of the purple family has passed away.
According to TMZ, John Blackwell Jr., who toured with Prince as his drummer for nearly 15 years, died on Tuesday at just 43 years old. Blackwell’s wife, Yaritza revealed her husband’s death on Instagram, writing, “Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”
Before touring with Prince, Blackwell played the drums for Patti LaBelle and even went on tour with Justin Timberlake for his FutureSex/LoveSounds album. Although his cause of death is unknown, the percussionist suffered from a brain tumor last year and underwent tests at a hospital in Japan. After the diagnosis, Blackwell focused on his fight to survive. He lost the use of an arm when doctors removed part of his brain while removing the tumors.
Yaritza created a GoFundMe page last year and has raised over $78,000 to help cover medical expenses. A few stars who were touched by the drummer’s legacy took to social media to send their condolences:
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Blackwell family at this time. Prince and John are probably jamming in heaven now.