Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Prince’s Drummer John Blackwell Jr. Dead At 43

Find out the details.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Just over a year after the world lost Prince, another member of the purple family has passed away.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to TMZ, John Blackwell Jr., who toured with Prince as his drummer for nearly 15 years, died on Tuesday at just 43 years old. Blackwell’s wife, Yaritza revealed her husband’s death on Instagram, writing, “Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.”

Before touring with Prince, Blackwell played the drums for Patti LaBelle and even went on tour with Justin Timberlake for his FutureSex/LoveSounds album. Although his cause of death is unknown, the percussionist suffered from a brain tumor last year and underwent tests at a hospital in Japan. After the diagnosis, Blackwell focused on his fight to survive. He lost the use of an arm when doctors removed part of his brain while removing the tumors.

Yaritza created a GoFundMe page last year and has raised over $78,000 to help cover medical expenses. A few stars who were touched by the drummer’s legacy took to social media to send their condolences:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Blackwell family at this time. Prince and John are probably jamming in heaven now.

Prince

Remembering Prince's Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

2 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Prince's Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

Continue reading Remembering Prince’s Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

Remembering Prince's Most Iconic Performances & Music Videos

John Blackwell Jr. , prince

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-CRIME-SHOOTING-OREGON
R.I.P. Dallas Legend Fat Al
 1 hour ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media…
 1 hour ago
07.05.17
Is Wiz Khalifa Taking Shots At Amber Rose…
 2 hours ago
07.05.17
barber pole and sign in front of barber shop
Black Barber Gave White Customer A Confederate Flag…
 3 hours ago
07.05.17
Russell Simmons Defends Jay-Z’s Alleged Anti-Semitic Lyrics
 3 hours ago
07.05.17
Not Down With The Swirl: Tupac Dumped Madonna…
 3 hours ago
07.05.17
Prince’s Drummer John Blackwell Jr. Dead At 43
 4 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Venus Williams Breaks Down Over Fatal Car…
 4 hours ago
07.05.17
Portrait of Tupac Shakur
2Pac’s Love Letter He Wrote To Madonna In…
 4 hours ago
07.05.17
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2017
DJ Khaled “Grateful” Tops Billboard Charts
 7 hours ago
07.05.17
Watch: Joseline Blasts Mona Scott-Young For Trying to…
 1 day ago
07.04.17
Future Takes A Dig At Jay-Z After His…
 1 day ago
07.04.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Is Still Acting A’Fool…
 2 days ago
07.05.17
Battle of the Exes: Meek Mill And Nicki…
 2 days ago
07.03.17
Issa Couple: Amber Rose And 21 Savage Are…
 2 days ago
07.03.17
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
 2 days ago
07.03.17
photos