NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Pleads Guilty To DWI

NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor had a rough morning. Not only did he get charged with a DWI, but he also ram his Bentley into a police car. You gotta slow down LT.
17 Artists You Probably Didn’t Know Were Influenced By Prince
1. Maroon 5 has covered Prince’s “Purple Rain”Source:Kevin Kane/Getty Images for iHeartMedia 1 of 17
2. The Weeknd has always said that Prince has been a huge influence on their vocal soundSource:Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images 2 of 17
3. Prince can be found in Pharrell’s unique musical styleSource:Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty 3 of 17
4. Bruno Mars has called Prince one of his heroes and has paid tribute to The Purple One a number of timesSource:Ronald Martinez/Getty Images 4 of 17
5. Usher has said in many interviews that he is influenced by PrinceSource:Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 5 of 17
6. Janelle Monáe, known for her unique style, teamed up with Prince on the song “Given Em What They Love”Source:Samir Hussein/Getty Images 6 of 17
7. Andre 3000’s style and showmanship is undeniably influenced by PrinceSource:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty 7 of 17
8. Justin Timberlake, influenced by many legends, wrote a touching tribute to The Purple One on InstagramSource:Mustapha Houbais/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images 8 of 17
9. Prince is an obvious influence on Miguel who is often called this generation’s PrinceSource:PYMCA/UIG via Getty Images 9 of 17
10. Frank Ocean wrote a Tumblr post speaking to why he is a true Prince fanboySource:C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty 10 of 17
11. Soul crooner D’Angelo has covered Prince’s “She’s Always in My Hair”Source:Frank Micelotta/Getty Images 11 of 17
12. Alicia Keys not only has been influenced by Prince but she also covered “How Come You Don’t Call Me”Source:Hayley Madden/Redferns/Getty 12 of 17
13. Performer extraordinaire Beyonce has obvious influences on her stage presence from The Purple OneSource:M. Caulfield/WireImage/Getty 13 of 17
14. St. Vincent has openly discussed how Prince influenced her debut album.Source:Mike Windle/WireImage 14 of 17
15. One-of-a-kind songstress Lady Gaga has said Prince influenced her greatly on her ‘Born This Way’ albumSource:Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage 15 of 17
16. Beck has covered Prince songs many times and has credited him as an influence. Plus, Beck can play over 12 instruments…sound familiar?Source:Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty 16 of 17
17. Lenny’s musicianship is undenied, just like influencer Prince. Lenny and Prince have even performed together in a battle of the guitars: https://youtu.be/RC34ZcDiCagSource:Franziska Krug/Getty Images 17 of 17
