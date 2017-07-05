DFW
NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Pleads Guilty To DWI

farlinave
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor had a rough morning. Not only did he get charged with a DWI, but he also ram his Bentley into a police car. You gotta slow down LT.

DWI , lawrence taylor , nfl

