NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor Pleads Guilty To DWI

NFL Legend Lawrence Taylor had a rough morning. Not only did he get charged with a DWI, but he also ram his Bentley into a police car. You gotta slow down LT.

Get the full story here

Lawrence Taylor DUI Video: NFL Star Bombs Sobriety Tests Before Medical Emergency https://t.co/qAhqNn2RFF — TMZ (@TMZ) July 5, 2017