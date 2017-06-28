Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Vince Staples performs “Love Can Be” on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ this week, along side Ray J, Damon Albarn and Kilo Kish. Be sure to check out Vince Staples album Big Fish Theory in stores now!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours