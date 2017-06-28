Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Vince Staples performs “Love Can Be” on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ this week, along side Ray J, Damon Albarn and Kilo Kish. Be sure to check out Vince Staples album Big Fish Theory in stores now!