Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance At The BET Awards

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance At The BET Awards

Three generations of Black Excellence, all dressed in white.

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment
2015 Holiday Jam Concert Series - Detroit, Michigan

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

The 2017 BET Awards was like a time machine to the past, culminating in a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honorees New Edition. After a pair of performances from “Young New Edition” — the young stars who played the group in BET’s The New Edition Story — and “New New Edition” — the actors who played the group when they were grown — the original group, including Ricky BellMichael BivinsBobby BrownRonnie DeVoeJohnny Gill, and Ralph Tresvant, hit the stage in all white and brought the crowd to their feet.

We can’t tell if it was the nostalgia, the display of Black Excellence or the visual of three generations of Black men crushing it on stage in all white, but Twitter was living:

With both Xscape and New Edition performing in one night, the 2017 BET Awards was an homage to our childhoods and probably had everyone born after 1993 running to do their Googles.

 

 

BET Awards , new edition

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance At The BET Awards

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BACARDI Presents The BACARDI UNTAMABLE HOUSE PARTY
Meek Mill Drops ‘YBA’ [Video]
 3 hours ago
06.26.17
Meek Mill Responds To Safaree After BET Awards…
 4 hours ago
06.26.17
Remy Ma Couldn’t Help But Fire A Shot…
 12 hours ago
06.25.17
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 13 hours ago
06.26.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Fall From Glory Is Karmic…
 13 hours ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper Makes A Promise To Be…
 14 hours ago
06.26.17
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 15 hours ago
06.25.17
Welp: Twitter Is Roasting BET Awards Host Leslie…
 16 hours ago
06.25.17
Lamar Odom Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Joke…
 23 hours ago
06.25.17
We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017…
 2 days ago
06.25.17
Tina Lawson Posts The Sweetest Happy Birthday Message…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj's Ex Get Jumped By…
 2 days ago
06.24.17
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 3 days ago
06.23.17
Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre
 3 days ago
06.23.17
photos