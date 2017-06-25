Special K’s Tips On When Ladies Shouldn’t Let A Man Enter Without A Jacket [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Special K has some tips from women, brought to you from Iyanla Vanzant and Oprah Whinfrey. With these tips specifically for women under 30, Special K helps to guide women away from the trap that certain men can be, especially if you end up having their babies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

