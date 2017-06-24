Halle Berry To Folks Who Say ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Don’t Talk About It, Be About It’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Halle Berry To Folks Who Say ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Don’t Talk About It, Be About It’

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that words need to encourage real action.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Halle Berry had some words for folks who only send verbal support to the Black Lives Matter Movement: Don’t talk about it, be about it.

According to Page Six, at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity Girls’ Lounge this week, the Oscar-winning actress talked about Black Lives Matter and how folks who don’t do anything shouldn’t complain.

“In my world I get tired of people complaining about, ‘Oh Black Lives Matter,’ and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, ‘Well, what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that’s how we start. Have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?’”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She added, “When they say they’ve done nothing, I say, ‘Well, don’t talk to me … because you are part of the problem, because you are sitting here spewing negativity and complaining.’”

“I don’t have time for people who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.”

Word.

Currently, Berry has been meeting with tech industry heads as she prepares to relaunch her upcoming website Hallewood. Launching next month, the site will consist of Berry posting stories, connecting with her fans and hosting discussions about a range of topics.

We only hope that #BlackLivesMatter will be one of them.

RELATED NEWS: 

Halle Berry Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Red Carpet Pose

Black Lives Matter Needs Your Help in Bailing Out Black Moms For Mother’s Day

These Black Celebs Defending Black Women Will Make Your Day

'Extant' - Los Angeles Premiere

11 Reasons To Follow Halle Berry On Instagram

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Reasons To Follow Halle Berry On Instagram

Continue reading 11 Reasons To Follow Halle Berry On Instagram

11 Reasons To Follow Halle Berry On Instagram

Black Lives Matter , halle berry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
We Predict The Big Winners Of The 2017…
 21 hours ago
06.25.17
Tina Lawson Posts The Sweetest Happy Birthday Message…
 22 hours ago
06.24.17
New Footage Shows Safaree Samuels Being Attacked By…
 23 hours ago
06.24.17
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
Actor Charlie Sheen Is Being Sued For Exposing…
 23 hours ago
06.24.17
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
WATCH: Safaree Nicki Minaj's Ex Get Jumped By…
 1 day ago
06.24.17
Imaj
Dallas R&B Crooner Imaj Drops Visuals for Dead…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Chance The Rapper Publicly Apologized To Dr. Dre
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Halle Berry Is Tired Of Hearing Black Lives…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
T-Boz And Chilli Responds To L.A. Reid Sexual…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
Mark Wahlberg Talks Being An Action Hero In…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
LOL: John Singleton Compares ‘All Eyez On Me’…
 2 days ago
06.23.17
2016 BET Experience
New Video: 2 Chainz “Trap Check”
 2 days ago
06.23.17
SMH: Bill Cosby Has The Audacity To Go…
 3 days ago
06.22.17
Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With…
 3 days ago
06.22.17
It’s Lit! Summer 2017 Movies You Have To…
 3 days ago
06.22.17
photos