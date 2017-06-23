From Prison To Forbes: Jeremy Meeks Talks About His Newfound Success In Fashion And Beyond

Former convict, Jeremy Meeks, better known as #PrisonBae, is showing off his latest accomplishments in a recent feature with Forbes. Jeremy made his international debut at Milan Fashion Week and became the latest face of Phillip Plein.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

💬 "I am more than what they portray me to be." -Jeremy Meeks #jeremymeeks #forbes #prisonbae #rollingout #iamrollingout A post shared by Rolling Out (@rollingout) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

Since his mugshot for weapons charges went viral in 2014, Jeremy’s life has taken a drastic turn, and it has looked great every step of the way! The “Hot Convict” recently shared some thoughts with Forbes on his newfound success and definitely has a vision in place regarding where he plans on going with his career. ‘I’m about to be in the studio and I’m currently taking acting classes,” Jeremy revealed. He continued, “I met with Lee Daniels a couple of days ago…And there’s some stuff in the works.” Jeremy made sure not to say much about that particular project – so you should stay tuned!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Fashion week in Milan ! @philippplein78 A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

In the meantime, most of us won’t mind feasting our eyes on Jeremy’s runway success as he masters the ins and outs of the fashion world. As he’s seen here, Jeremy is featured in the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 ad campaign, where he’s wearing ripped, low waist jeans accented with red stripes and a black short sleeved t-shirt.

Walking for Plein Sport, Jeremy showed off some skin to the masses while wearing black and red fitted sweatpants.

We’re curious to know what the project with Lee Daniels is all about. In the meantime, keep strutting and posing, Jeremy!

DON’T MISS:

Move Over Jeremy Meeks, There’s A New #PrisonBae In Town & We’re Feeling Guilty About Swooning Over Him [PHOTO]

#PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks Has Been Released And He’s Still Dangerously Sexy

Fine Felon Jeremy Meeks Threatens To Sue Over His Action Figure