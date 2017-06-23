News & Gossip
Tank Releases Sensual New Single “When We”

This new single from Tank's upcoming project will set your bedroom action off right.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. At Rehab

R&B crooner Tank is back on the scene with a new sensual single “When We.” The song is fresh off the Grammy-nominated artist’s upcoming album this summer.

The track, that premiered on Essence, is a bedroom ‘how to’ that will set off your late night playlist.
Listen below:

