Bill Cosby Wants To Educate People On How To Avoid Sexual Assault Allegations

Days after a judge declared a mistrial in the rape trial against Bill Cosby, the iconic comedian plans on touring the country to teach folks how to address rape.

According to Good Day Alabama, the 79-year-old comedian’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, confirms that his client will hold town hall meetings to educate young people about how to handle and avoid sexual assault accusations.

“Because this is bigger than Bill Cosby, this issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today,” Wyatt said.

He added: “They need to know what they are facing when they are hanging out and partying, when they are doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing — and it also affects married men.”

“Is it kind of a, ‘Do as I say, not as I do’ situation.’”

Ebonee Benson, another spokesperson, also suggested to the news show that Cosby also plans to teach folks about the dangers of false accusations. That, and the actor wants to talk about the importance of

extending the statue of limitations around reporting sexual assault.

(FYI: As Buzzfeed points out, nearly all of the allegations made by the dozens of Cosby accusers have fallen outside various statutes of limitations.)

“Laws are changing,” Benson noted. “So this is why people need to be educated against a brush against the shoulder — anything at this point can be considered sexual assault. It’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

Yet, Gloria Allred, an attorney who represents 33 of Cosby accusers, isn’t here for any of this. She points out that these workshops could possibly “influence future jury members for his upcoming second criminal trial.”

“Under the circumstances Mr. Cosby should not be conducting sex assault workshops, but if he does do them then the best advice he can give to those attending is that if you do not drug and sexually assault women, then you need not worry about being charged with a crime,” she said in a recent statement.

Not surprisingly, Twitter pointed out the utter irony of Cosby hosting seminars about consent and sexual assault given that nearly 60 women have accused him of the same exact crime:

Bill Cosby holding town halls about sexual assault is indisputable proof that he is a geriatric fuckboy. That takes some nerve. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) June 22, 2017

people still say political correctness is ruining America while Bill Cosby is going on an "I Got Away With It & So Can You" tour https://t.co/f13owwOwwK — Ricky Montgomery (@rohmontgomery) June 22, 2017

Instead of teaching men to avoid the law we should teach men to respect women. This is a sick insult to his victims. https://t.co/ot9nYoMzhb — Jen Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) June 22, 2017

Step 1: don't be Bill Cosby. Step 2: don't sexually assault people. https://t.co/j0CtSNj95J — Travon Free (@Travon) June 22, 2017

You're shitting me "how to avoid getting caught" by bill Cosby https://t.co/el8q7HrE6b — Saint Darrell (@Darrelllunches) June 22, 2017

Bill Cosby wants to tour the country on a "how to avoid money grubbing rape accusations" joint. — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) June 22, 2017

As we previously reported, last Saturday a judge declared a mistrial after the jury deliberated for five days and couldn’t come up with a unanimous decision about Cosby’s guilt or innocence. The 79-year-old comedian was facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the alleged drugging and molestation of former friend Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

The prosecuter stressed that he is not backing down in light of this mistrial—he plans to retry the case in the future.

