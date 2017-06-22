Here’s Why Chris Brown Won’t Attend A Batterer Intervention Program

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

After a judge granted Karrueche Tran a restraining order against Chris Brown earlier this month, reports surfaced that Breezy was also sentenced to a 52-week batterer intervention program.

But sources say that the singer will not be attending the program after all. According to Page Six, Brown’s order to attend the batterer program was actually a clerical error. In an amended restraining order filed on Monday, it reveals, “The issue was not raised at the hearing and the court makes no order for respondent to participate in a batterer intervention program.”

Fortunately for Brown, the court realized the error and quickly fix it. However, he still has to abide by Karrueche’s restraining order, which remains in place for five years. But hey, it could be worse for Chris— it has been before.