Prodigy Dead at 42

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Mobb Deep In Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

According to XXL a publicist with Mobb Deep confirmed the news:

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

