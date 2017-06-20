Prodigy Dead at 42

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to XXL a publicist with Mobb Deep confirmed the news:
“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”
Read More: Prodigy Dies at 42 – XXL
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
16 photos Launch gallery
2017 Reminder of Celebrities We Will Always Remember That Have Passed Away
1. ProdigySource:Getty 1 of 16
2. Tupac ShakurSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Shawty LoSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. AaliyahSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Lisa 'Lefteye' LopezSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Big PunSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Notorious B.I.G.Source:Getty 7 of 16
8. Charlie MurphySource:Getty 8 of 16
9. Whitney HoustonSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. PrinceSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. Bobbi KristinaSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Lee Thompson YoungSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Michael JacksonSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. Bob MarleySource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Jimi HendrixSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. Richard PryorSource:Getty 16 of 16
