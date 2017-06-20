Why Keyshia Cole Shouldn’t Do “Love & Hip-Hop” [EXCLUSIVE]

Follow The Beat On Twitter:
Rumor has it, Keyshia Cole is about to embark on a new reality TV journey. But this time, she’s not going to have her own show. She’s joining the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” While her addition to the cast will certainly be interesting to watch, Headkrack isn’t sure it’s actually the best move for her. And, well, that’s because it probably isn’t.
14 Pics Of Keyshia Cole Over The Years (PHOTOS)
1. A fresh-faced Keyshia hit the scene in 2003.
2. Hey, young girl.
3. In her early music days, Keyshia worked heavily with an up and coming Kanye West.
4. Young Keyshia Cole rocked red hair back in ’05.
5. She stayed true to her ‘around the way girl’ persona.
6. Upgrade!
7. Glam girl back when she was BFFs with Paris Hilton.
8. Grammy goddess in all black.
9. In 2007, Keyshia promoted her sophomore album on TRL.
10. The songstress shined in yellow back in 2009.
11. Cutie on the carpet in 2014.
12. Grown Up Keyshia.
13. She can still mix hood & chic.
14. Now she’s building a brand.
