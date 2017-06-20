Why Keyshia Cole Shouldn’t Do “Love & Hip-Hop” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rumor has it, Keyshia Cole is about to embark on a new reality TV journey. But this time, she’s not going to have her own show. She’s joining the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” While her addition to the cast will certainly be interesting to watch, Headkrack isn’t sure it’s actually the best move for her. And, well, that’s because it probably isn’t.

