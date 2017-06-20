Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Keyshia Cole Shouldn't Do "Love & Hip-Hop" [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Rumor has it, Keyshia Cole is about to embark on a new reality TV journey. But this time, she’s not going to have her own show. She’s joining the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” While her addition to the cast will certainly be interesting to watch, Headkrack isn’t sure it’s actually the best move for her. And, well, that’s because it probably isn’t.

Click on the audio player to hear more of the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos