Playboi Carti Performs “Magnolia” On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Playboi Carti made his late night television debut by performing “Magnolia” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.
To promote his recently released self-titled debut album, Playboi Carti made his way by the ABC studios on Monday and serve as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.
Check out his performance below and look for him to hit the road this Summer for his own self-titled tour.
