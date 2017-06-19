A Mike Brown Movie Is Reportedly In The Works

Mike Brown‘s 2014 death at the hands of a White police officer can be credited for giving rise to the Black Lives Matter movement — now Brown’s story may get the chance to be told to the world, through the eyes of his mother. According to The Root, Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of My Son Michael Brown, a memoir co-written by Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden and novelist, Lyah Beth LeFlore.
As you may recall, 18-year-old Mike Brown was unarmed when gunned down by officer Darren Wilson in August 2014, sparking massive outrage across the country. No word on when the film is set to start production, but let’s hope they get the right people to share Brown’s sacred story.
1. Kobe Bryant and most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates rocked "I Can't Breathe" t-shirts during pre-game warmups before taking a win against the Sacramento Kings.
2. Brooklyn Nets players Kevin Garnett, Deron Williams, Jarrett Jack, Alan Anderson, and Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving were spotted with "I Can't Breathe" t-shirts during a Monday night game in Brooklyn. Here, they pose with rapper Jay Z.
3. Cleveland Browns cornerback Johnson Bademosi rocks an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt during warm-ups before a Sunday game.
4. St. Louis Rams players Jared Cook and wide receivers Stedman Bailey, Tavon Austin, Chris Givens, and Kenny Britt take part in the silent demonstration with their "Hands Up!" on the field to protest police violence.
5. Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James wears an "I can't breathe" tee in honor of Eric Garner, a 43-year-old grandfather choked to death by an NYPD officer.
6. Soccer player Anthony Ujah showed his support for Eric Garner after scoring a goal.
8. Detroit Lions' Reggie Bush decided to wear a warm-up shirt with the phrase “I can’t breathe” scrawled over the front as a way to protest the death of Eric Garner and challenge police violence nationwide.
9. During the warm-up session for the Chicago vs. Golden State game, Chicago Bulls superstar Derrick Rose was seen rocking a t-shirt that read “I Can’t Breathe,” in honor of Eric Garner.
10. St. Louis Rams offensive lineman Davin Joseph wrote Garner’s last words on his cleats ahead of a game against the Washington Redskins.
