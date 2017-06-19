News & Gossip
A Mike Brown Movie Is Reportedly In The Works

Are you here for it?

97.9 The Beat Staff
Mike Brown

Source: Getty / Getty

Mike Brown‘s 2014 death at the hands of a White police officer can be credited for giving rise to the Black Lives Matter movement — now Brown’s story may get the chance to be told to the world, through the eyes of his mother. According to The Root, Warner Bros. has acquired the rights to Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil: The Life, Legacy, and Love of My Son Michael Brown, a memoir co-written by Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden and novelist, Lyah Beth LeFlore.

Lesley McSpadden

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

Sources say that the movie is being developed similar to Crash, which used a cross-cutting narrative technique to tell the story of racism in Los Angeles.

Ferguson On One Year Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death

Source: Getty / Getty

As you may recall, 18-year-old Mike Brown was unarmed when gunned down by officer Darren Wilson in August 2014, sparking massive outrage across the country. No word on when the film is set to start production, but let’s hope they get the right people to share Brown’s sacred story.

Mike Brown

photos