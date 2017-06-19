DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over Tupac Comparison

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Young Thug stirred up some controversy after comparing himself to the late Tupac Shakur in a recent tweet.

“I dropped EBBTG on 2pac’s birthday because I’m the #newPac,” Thugger wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.

Naturally, it was met with more criticism than praise, and recently fellow Atlanta emcee YFN Lucci decided to reply to Thug’s comment by throwing shots his way.

“Pac would’ve never wore a dress,” he wrote, attached a clown emoji to the statement.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The slick words let off a series of tweets from Young Thug’s side in which he asked Lucci if he was “little mad or big mad”, even taking it as far to warn Lucci that “Doin to much could become a deep sleep.”

 

Interestingly enough, Lucci also dropped off his “Like Pac” track, falling in line with Thugger’s comparison to an extent.

It seems that everybody seems to think they’re Tupac nowadays, but it certainly goes without saying that there can only be one.

Entertainment , music , news , YFN Lucci , Young Thug

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over Tupac Comparison

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac
“All Eyez On Me” Exceeds Expectations With Projected…
 26 mins ago
06.19.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2016 - Show
YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over…
 57 mins ago
06.19.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign & Trey Songz…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
New Music: Jhene Aiko ft. Chris Brown “Hello…
 1 day ago
06.17.17
Meechie Ro at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 1 day ago
06.17.17
LeCrae at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
B.O.B. at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Dram at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Remy Ma at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Fat Joe at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
YFN Lucci at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
T. Grizzley at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Joe Gifted at #BirthdayBashATL2017
 2 days ago
06.17.17
Terius Gray AKA Juvenile Booking Photo
Trending
Rapper Juvenile In Jail Over $150,000 In Unpaid…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Five
Watch Lil Yachty Spit Bars About The Simpsons
 3 days ago
06.16.17
photos