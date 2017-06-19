YFN Lucci and Young Thug Trade Shots Over Tupac Comparison

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
“I dropped EBBTG on 2pac’s birthday because I’m the #newPac,” Thugger wrote on Twitter early Sunday morning.
Naturally, it was met with more criticism than praise, and recently fellow Atlanta emcee YFN Lucci decided to reply to Thug’s comment by throwing shots his way.
“Pac would’ve never wore a dress,” he wrote, attached a clown emoji to the statement.
The slick words let off a series of tweets from Young Thug’s side in which he asked Lucci if he was “little mad or big mad”, even taking it as far to warn Lucci that “Doin to much could become a deep sleep.”
Interestingly enough, Lucci also dropped off his “Like Pac” track, falling in line with Thugger’s comparison to an extent.
It seems that everybody seems to think they’re Tupac nowadays, but it certainly goes without saying that there can only be one.
