Young Thug Shares Ritualistic ‘Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls’ Trailer

Young Thug posted a teaser for his upcoming album on IG recently that features a woman getting jumped by a group of masked females as she’s leaving an apparently strenuous workout. The girl is beaten unconsious, kidnapped and taken to another location where the walls are filled with chalked symbols and where candles are lit as the bod squad writes the name of Thugger’s new album in marker on the duct tape they strategically placed on the poor girl’s face.

Check out the clip below and get ready for E.B.B.T.G. to finally be released this Friday (June 16).

E.B.B.T.G 16th Stay ready… A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

16th.. A post shared by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: