Lil Wayne & Big Sean To Perform at BET Awards

It was already known that Future, Migos, Trey Songz, Bruno Mars, and Tamar Braxton where to perform. Now BET has announced that an entire second wave of performers are set to grace the stage including Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, Big Sean, Post Malone, Roman GianArthur, and Jessie Reyez. Additionally Chance The Rapper set to receive the Humanitarian Award, and legendary group New Edition will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
