Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll Never Run For President

Welp. Looks like Mother O won't be the one to save us in 2020.

With the disgrace, incompetency and overall outrage at the current Trump administration, many are hoping for a sense of relief during the 2020 presidential election and Oprah Winfrey was rumored to be a top contender…but not anymore.

45th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty


Oprah Winfrey recently dashed any hopes of a possible 2020 presidential run when she revealed that it would never happen. As reported by The Root, while being interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter’s podcast Awards Chatter she emphatically stated that there would be no future presidential plans for her.

“I will never run for public office,” Winfrey said. “That’s a pretty definitive thing.” When pressed further and asked if she thought she could beat Donald Trump should he decide to run for a second term, she was even more adamant about not running. “I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that,” she said. “But I will never have to know the answer to that because I will never run for public office.”

And with that, Mother O just shut down any possible hopes that she could save us from a possible repeat of #45 and his gang of fools. With both Michelle Obama and Winfrey out of the running, it appears that the democratic frontrunner could be former Vice President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Winfrey is gearing up for the season two premiere of the hit OWN network drama series Queen Sugar, which is slated for a two-night premiere on June 20 and June 21 at 10P.M.

 

