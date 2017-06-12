Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons & Drug Charges

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair and a passenger Jami Thomas, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, when cops found four firearms, rounds of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and marijuana in their vehicle, ESPN reports.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

According to reports, Telfair was arrested around 3 a.m. after his Ford F150 truck was seen illegally parked on a median. Telfair, who played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, plead guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, in 2007, and was sentenced to three years of probation, CBS reports.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED STORIES:

Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Battery And False Imprisonment

Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI