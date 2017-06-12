Solo Lucci Drops ‘Too Damn Fine’ [Audio]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat

New music from DFW’s Solo Lucci, who got signed to the major label RCA! The young rapper has been consistently making moves since his 2015 release ‘Whip It,’ with the best yet to come. Check out the audio below from his new single ‘Too Damn Fine.’

Whip It

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Too Damn Fine

—

Like the record? Pick it up on Apple Music.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)