Solo Lucci Drops ‘Too Damn Fine’ [Audio]

New music from DFW’s Solo Lucci, who got signed to the major label RCA! The young rapper has been consistently making moves since his 2015 release ‘Whip It,’ with the best yet to come. Check out the audio below from his new single ‘Too Damn Fine.’
Whip It
Too Damn Fine
Like the record? Pick it up on Apple Music.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
