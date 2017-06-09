Entertainment News
Lecrae teams up with Tori Kelly on ‘I’ll Find You’ [Listen]

Jesse Salazar
Texas’ own Lecrae had the 97-9 request lines all the way lit with his last song “blessings” that gave us some much needed positivity. He’s back with a new one, teaming up with Tori Kelly for the powerful new duet “I’ll Find You.” You may have heard it on ‘New and Now’ recently with J Kruz, and now you can hear it again by pressing play below!

photos