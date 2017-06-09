Nicki Minaj Throws More Shots Remy Ma’s Way on 2 Chainz’s ‘Realize’ Collaboration

It seem Nicki isn’t done with Remy just yet. On 2 Chainz upcoming album “Pretty Girls like Trap Music” slated to drop June 16, one song called ‘Realize’ features Nicki Minaj going in a bit more on rival Remy Ma.

During a recent album listening party, a guest captured some of Nicki’s lyrics on the track suggesting Remy had a ghostwriter for her Nicki-diss song Ether, rapping “Papoose wrote a ‘Ether’ record, but I broke Aretha record / See this is chess not checkers / You can not check the checkers / Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record? / Nah, but I will complete the record.”

Check out the clip below:

"You cannot CHECK the CHECKERS " 🔥🔥Wig officially burned tf off @NICKIMINAJ why slay like this bihh #Realize pic.twitter.com/i1mPdxSYt7 — Jamier ㊙️‼️ (@thtman_rell) June 9, 2017

