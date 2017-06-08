News & Gossip
Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With Khloe Kardashian Was ‘Very Toxic’

The 17-year-old reveals how her dad's relationship with a reality star changed her life.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Teen Choice 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

The marriage between Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian may have ended, but the effects of their whirlwind romance still lingers with Odom’s children who were in the crossfire of their fallout.

Odom’s daughter, Destiny, recently told People Magazine that she never quite clicked with the reality star.

“I tried for my dad. I wouldn’t say it was a matter of my dad loving Khloé more than me,” Destiny said. “I think that my dad has an addictive personality, so he was addicted to the attention he got with Khloe more than me. It was a very toxic relationship.”

The 17-year-old explains that her dad’s relationship was often the center of ‘snide’ comments from classmates.

“There were regular snide comments at school. And when his addiction became public, then it became a social media thing. Even people that I thought were my friends were saying stuff on social media. It was humiliating,” she explained.

When asked about her relationship with her dad now, the teen revealed it’s still a work in progress.

“I’ve had conversations with him just letting him know that I want him to get help,” she says. “But at the end of the day he’s a grown man and you have to want it for yourself.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE MAGAZINE

