Bryson Tiller Gives Hometown Hangout a Facelift

Bryson Tiller announced an event he’ll be hosting today in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky in an effort to give back.

He posted a pic on IG of him standing in a basketball court with the caption that read in part “I made it a goal of mine to redo a court in the area i grew up in, teamed up with Nike to make it official, and now it’s finally FINISHED!! Come to Wyandotte Park tomorrow at 9:30am, i’ll be there!!”

The celebration included plans to hold basketball clinics for the kids in the area and a pop-up show at the Louisville Mercury Ballroom where he’ll be showcasing new music from his number one debut album ‘True to Self.’

Bryson will return to the area to cap off his ‘Set It Off Tour’ which kick off in Atlanta in August and making a stop right here in the DFW at the Bomb Factory on August 25.

TOUR! tickets go on sale June 2nd on www.trapsoul.com @metroboomin @hermusicofficial A post shared by pen griffey (@brysontiller) on May 30, 2017 at 9:06am PDT

