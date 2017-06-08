Music
Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up With Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign For 'Trap Paris' [Video]

farlinave
Machine Gun Kelly

Source: Machine Gun Kelly Representative / Troy Marshall

New music from Machine Gun Kelly feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign. Check out the video below to ‘Trap Paris’ off of MGK’s album Bloom.

Like the record? Pick it up on Apple Music, iTunes, or in a store near you.

The Meaning Behind The Song ‘Trap Paris’

Machine Gun Kelly , Quavo , trap paris , ty dolla $ign

photos