Want To Win A Date With Veda Loca? Come To “Singles In The City” Benefiting The UNCF And The Tom Joyner Foundation!

Jazze
Singles In The City

Source: Singles In The City / UNCF

Join our very own Veda Loca at the “Singles In The City” event on June 21st hosted by Gary With The Tee!

The Tom Joyner Foundation and UNCF Dallas have joined efforts to host the “Singles in the City” Auction in an effort to raise funds to send more students to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Prominent men and women are volunteering to be auctioned off “for the cause”. Participants confirmed to date include, Tom Joyner of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, radio personalities Veda Loca from 97.9 The Beat, Cindi B. from Boom 94.5, and Kristie Foster of UNCF Dallas. Gary With Da Tea from the Ricky Smiley Morning Show & Courtney Gilmore of NBC 5 Dallas will co emcee while Sybil Wilkes of the Tom Joyner Morning Show hosts. Sounds are being provided by DJ Mo Dave from Boom 94.5.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Truth Nightclub 9100 N. Central Expressway, Suite 300 Dallas, Texas 75231

ADMISSION: In Advance: $25 per person At the Door: $30 per person VIP Seating available.

BENEFICIARIES: The Tom Joyner Foundation and UNCF, Dallas

CONTACT:
For more information or inquiries concerning an auction participant, becoming an event sponsor or VIP seating,
contact Thomas Joyner at thomas@tomjoynerfoundation.orgor Kristie Patton Foster at kristie.foster@uncf.org.

You can also get your tickets now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/singles-in-the-city-charity-auction-tickets-34889219595

