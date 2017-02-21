Help Our “Big Wig” Veda Loca Raise Money For Susan G. Komen!

Our very own Veda Loca has been selected by Susan G. Komen to be one of their “Big Wigs!” A “Big Wig” is an important person on a mission to end breast cancer forever by raising awareness and funds in their community; willing to have fun while wearing a ridiculous pink wig! All money raised will be donated to the Dallas County Affiliate of Susan G. Komen. Veda has agreed to raise $1000 but we know we can surpass that number with your help. Please visit Veda’s Fundraising page to make a donation:

http://www.info-komen.org/site/TR/BIgWig/DAL_DallasAffiliate?px=9131812&pg=personal&fr_id=6858

You can also join Veda Loca at Truth Night Club on March 4th for the big “Pink Out” party to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer. Truth Night Club is located at 9100 N. Central Expressway in Dallas. There will be a live broadcast on our sister station from 10pm-12am and anyone who wears a Pink Wig can get in FREE during the broadcast. We want all of our breast cancer survivors, currently battling cancer and family and friends of this horrible disease to come out and celebrate with us. Together we can find a cure for Breast Cancer.

Please make a donation NOW:

