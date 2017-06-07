7 Ways Prince Became A Black Political Symbol

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
1. Dan Phillips Learns That Prince Lyrics Don’t Belong In A Sportscast.1 of 11
2. Madonna Tried It2 of 11
3. Cheesy Brand Tributes3 of 11
4. Jennifer Hudson Overpowers A Classic4 of 11
5. The Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Goes In5 of 11
6. Erykah Badu Gives A Sultry Rendition Of “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker”6 of 11
7. Maxwell Gives A Smooth Take On “Nothing Compares 2 U”7 of 11
8. The Time Gives Dance Moves For Days8 of 11
9. Bruno Mars Rocks Out At The Grammys9 of 11
10. Bilal Catches The Spirit10 of 11
11. Sheila E. Brings Down The House In An Epic Finale11 of 11
