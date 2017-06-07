Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A. Fox, Accuses Her Of Stealing Strippers

Uh Oh! 'Black Magic' Creator Sues Vivica A. Fox, Accuses Her Of Stealing Strippers

Jean-Claude LaMarre claims the actress ruined his male stripper revue by bad mouthing him and stealing his dancers.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Vivica A. Fox‘s former business partner is not very happy with her right now.

According to VarietyJean-Claude LaMarre claims the actress ruined his “Black Magic” male stripper revue by bad mouthing him and stealing his dancers. See, Lifetime brought in Fox for their reality show Vivica’s Black Magic, which was based on LaMarre’s 2015 film Chocolate City and 2016 sequel Chocolate City: Vegas, both of which Fox starred in.

TMZ reported that all was well until the actress started promoted the show earlier this year and told The Breakfast Club that the dancers on her show don’t strip for gay men.

“Hell no. There’s no need to,” she said. “They dance for women. It’s called ‘the ultimate girls’ night out’ for a reason.”

Soon after her appearance on the popular NYC radio show, the LGBTQ community blasted her and later on LaMarre says that Fox “got pissed at him” when he distanced himself from her during a TMZ Live appearance. (FYI: Fox did apologize to the LGBTQ community for those statements.)

According to the court documents, Fox started plotting to start her own male revue and even went behind LaMarre’s back to recruit four of his “Black Magic” dancers for her traveling dance show, “Xplicit Minds.” LaMarre also accused the 52-year-old of bad mouthing him to sway others in order to persuade them to join her dance troupe and threatening dancers to pick sides. In addition, LaMarre claims that Fox took to social media to tell her fans to avoid “Black Magic” like the plague. 

LaMarre is suing Fox of libel, slander, and contract interference, Variety noted.

“LaMarre conceived the idea of a live all black male revue,” the suit states. “Fox employed a concerted effort of defamation, intimidation and misrepresentation to steal talent from ‘Black Magic Live,’ and to confuse ‘Black Magic Live’s’ audience, providing the public with false statements that Fox’s copycat dance venture was in fact the real ‘Black Magic Live’ dance revue.”

The suit also stated: “As a result of Fox’s defamatory social media campaign, LaMarre’s customers canceled ‘Black Magic Live’ tickets and demanded refunds at shows. Fox’s homophobic interview comments and vindictive campaign against LaMarre and ‘Black Magic Live’ destroyed any economic advantages LaMarre expected to enjoy following the reality show.”

Lifetime has no plans on renewing Vivica’s Black Magic for a second season and has yet to make a public statement about this pending lawsuit.

SOURCE: TMZ; Variety

