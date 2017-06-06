Exclusive Interviews
Rico Recklezz Talks Taking Over The Rap Game [Exclusive]

Buzzing Chicago artist Rico Recklezz stopped by 97.9 The Beat to talk how his career took off, life after prison, and more with Veda Loca.

Never heard of Rico Recklezz? Check out some his viral videos and music below.

Rico Recklezz – Famous

Rico Recklezz – Soulja Boy Diss

 

Rico Recklezz

