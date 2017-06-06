DJ Kayotik
Home > DJ Kayotik

Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts

djkayotik979
Leave a comment
Bryson Tiller

Source: RCA Records

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Bryson Tiller aka Pen Griffey has knocked one out of the park. At 107,000 units in first week sales, his ‘True To Self‘ album has landed on the top of the Billboard 200 charts. This marks the Louisville Slugger’s first number 1 debut.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Who's Next: Bryson Tiller

Source: Victoria / WHHL

billboard 200 , bryson tiller

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bryson Tiller
Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts
 2 hours ago
06.06.17
Karlie Redd
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 9 hours ago
06.06.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Watch Common Freestyle to Halle Berry at The…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
The Game at "The Documentary" 10th Anniversary Party And Concert
The Game Begins Recording “Last Album” “Westside Story”…
 1 day ago
06.05.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTENTACION Gets Thrown Off The Stage by Security…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces Third Annual Lil Weezyana Festival
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Republic Records Grammy Celebration Presented By Chromecast Audio At Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail
Post Malone performs “Congratulations” Jimmy Kimmel Live!
 3 days ago
06.03.17
Jasmin Cadavid Visits The Durtty Boyz Show [PHOTOS]
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Only In Indiana
This is Why Nicki Minaj Had Verse Troubles…
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Tia Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In…
 4 days ago
06.02.17
Gucci Mane 'Woptober' Album Release Party
WATCH: Gucci Mane Drops A Movie Called “The…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
Young Thug
Young Thug Posts Teaser Video for E.B.B.T.G. 
 5 days ago
06.01.17
JMBLYA 2017 - Dallas - Front Of House Photos
Young Dolph’s Documentary ‘King’ Scores Over 1 Million…
 5 days ago
06.01.17
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
XXXTentacion Is Coming To The DFW
 6 days ago
05.31.17
Drake Scores A Huge Victory In ‘Nothing Was…
 6 days ago
06.01.17
How Lamar Odom Escaped The Sunken Place
 6 days ago
05.31.17
photos