Bryson Tiller “True To Self” Tops The Charts

Bryson Tiller aka Pen Griffey has knocked one out of the park. At 107,000 units in first week sales, his ‘True To Self‘ album has landed on the top of the Billboard 200 charts. This marks the Louisville Slugger’s first number 1 debut.
