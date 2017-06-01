Marc Morial On How Black America Must Defend Itself Against The Trump Administration [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Marc Morial is president of the National Urban League. He talks about the discussion about the State Of Black America, which will air on TV for the first time in 40 years, and some of the challenges that black America faces going forward. The discussion surrounds a report that compares statistics about whites, blacks and latinos. Marc talks about the immense progress that was made during the Obama Administration, and explains what is left to do; how we can build communities, protect our progress and fight back.

Marc also looks at Republican efforts to reverse everything Obama did during his presidency. While Obama was not a perfect president, he did pulled the country together, which was in a “deep funk” when he took office. Marc also explains that, while Donald Trump’s budget is unlikely to ever see the light of day, Marc explains why any budget cut is detrimental to the black community. Plus, he explains how you can join the National Urban League. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”

