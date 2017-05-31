Black Teddy Bear Hung From A Noose At North Carolina High School

NewsOne Staff

Officials at one Raleigh, North Carolina high school said a Black teddy bear was found hanging from a noose early this week, reports The Associated Press.

From The Associated Press:

Principal Malik Bazzell said the doll was hung overnight Monday or Tuesday morning from the school’s roof. Before it was removed, many students and staff saw it and a photo was circulating on social media.