Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

Photo by

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Their Swimsuits On The Gram

Peep this adorable Memorial Day "Mommy and Me" moment.

97.9 The Beat Staff
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Queen Bey looks like she’s ready to pop in a new Instagram post where she and Blue Ivy are rocking some serious swimwear.

Shared on Tuesday, the pic shows Beyoncé and her five-year-old daughter looking absolutely adorable as they celebrate Memorial Day. Bey wore an indigo string bikini in a sheer duster, while little Blue wore a patterned one-piece with a $300 custom Yosuzi straw hat. (We wish Bey would adopt us!)

And did you peep Blue’s temporary star tat?

😁🇺🇸

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

It’s no secret that Bey has been killing the pregnancy style game! Just take a look at the “Lemonade” singer in this $4,950 Any Old Iron’s rhinestone jacket with a wide-rimmed hat.

Flawless!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Ever since Bey and Jay Z announced that they are expecting twins, they have been living it up and sharing with us their adorable family pics. All we can say is please keep them coming!

Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

Beyonce , Blue Ivy

