News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

T-Boz and Chilli are giving us a taste of Earth, Wind & Fire in their new song.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2013 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The ladies of TLC have a bright outlook on the future in the latest track from their final album.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

T-Boz and Chilli have been on a pretty aggressive campaign to tease their final album by quickly putting out new songs. After Way Back in April and the breezy, bubbly Haters dropped earlier this month, TLC has hit us with Sunny!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The track starts with a bright blast of horns and some claps before gave us a taste of Dancing In September by Earth, Wind & Fire!

 
RELATED STORIES:

TLC Delivering Kickstarter Album This Summer

Supporters of TLC’s Kickstarter Campaign Want Their $400K Back

TLC Turns To Fans To Help Fund Final Album

Sunny , tlc

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading TLC Drops ‘Sunny’ New Single [AUDIO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
You’ll Never Guess The Drake Track That ‘Motivates’…
 23 hours ago
05.29.17
Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
 23 hours ago
05.29.17
R&B Singer Tank Performed At D.C.’s Black LGBT…
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Here’s Why Rich Homie Quan Was Reportedly Arrested
 1 day ago
05.29.17
Laura Govan Breaks Down About Ex On ‘Iyanla:…
 2 days ago
05.30.17
Here’s Why Lamar Odom Was Recently Kicked Out…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Eminem and Justin Timberlake Help Raise Over $2…
 2 days ago
05.28.17
Chris Brown Posts A Sweet Happy Birthday Message…
 3 days ago
05.27.17
Ariana Grande Says She Will Go Back To…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
Mariah Carey Took Diva To A Whole New…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
SZA
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from…
 4 days ago
05.26.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 5 days ago
05.25.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces ‘PGLTM’ Album Release Date and…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
Citi Presents 2017 Billboard Power 100 Celebration
Out With L.A. Reid, In With DJ Khaled?
 6 days ago
05.24.17
RedFestDXB
Happy 28th Birthday G-Eazy
 6 days ago
05.24.17
2015 BET Awards - Show
Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she is dating…
 6 days ago
05.24.17
photos