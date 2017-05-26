Entertainment News
SZA Makes Major Album Announcement with Help from RZA

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979

You’ve heard SZA’s collaboration with Travis Scott on the song ‘Love Galore’ played right here on 97-9 the Beat. Now she’s ready for her official debut album ‘CTRL’ to be on repeat in players all over the world, and enlisted the help of another three-letter MC to spill the beans.

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA lends his voice to the announcement of the new album coming June 9 in the video from Top Dawg Entertainment below. “It’s my honor to drop this lesson. It’s my honor to give this blessing,” says RZA.

SZA’s CTRL will be the second album from TDE this year, following K. Dot’s massive masterpiece DAMN.

 

photos