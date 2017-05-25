News & Gossip
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’?

Phaedra's exit from RHOA may be deeper than her lies about Kandi, but there's word she may have the option to pop up next season.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Phaedra Parks may have been bumped from the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta because she doesn’t have a story line.

This season’s RHOA reunion exploded when Porsha Williams said Phaedra was the source of rumors that Kandi Burruss and her husband plotted to drug and rape her.

While everyone was reeling from that revelation, reports surfaced that Phaedra was fired from the show.

At the time, it was thought that the decison to pluck Phaedra from peach basket had entirely to do with her allegations against Kandi.

According to RadarOnline.com, though, Phaedra wasn’t giving Bravo the kind of content it wanted from her. The network was especially interested in the state of her relationship with her estranged husband Apollo Nida.

“Phaedra was not renewed because she wasn’t willing to share her true personal life,” a source close to production explained. “Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo and react to Apollo’s girlfriend.”

Bravo wasn’t willing to shell out the cash to bring her back. “Phaedra’s storyline just doesn’t warrant her $1.3 million paycheck,” the insider explained.

However, this might not mean that Phaedra is gone for good. Supposedly, Phaedra might be able to come back for occasional appearances on RHOA.

The source claims, “The network has reassured Phaedra that she is always welcome to appear in future installments as a guest.” Whether she takes up that opportunity remains to be seen.

Bravo has not issued any statements on these reports at this time, and Phaedra hasn’t spoken out about them, either. We’ll have to have to wait and see whether she returns in any capacity or not.

