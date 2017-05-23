Bryson Tiller Drops ‘True to Self’ Tracklist

Bryson Tiller recently announced to fans he’s nearing the completion point of of his next project, followed by an announcement of the title and even the expected drop date. ‘True to Self’ is now exactly one month away from being released and Bryson Tiller has kept us updated every step of the way. He just gave us the tracklist showing 19 songs, including the song currently featured heavy on the Beat, “Somethin Tells Me.” Just like his 2015’s T R A P S O U L, it looks like he’ll be the only voice you hear on this one. Get True to Self June 23.

tracklist ✔️#TruetoSelf A post shared by @brysontiller on May 23, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Also On 97.9 The Beat: