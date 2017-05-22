Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979beat
Over the weekend the hip hop world celebrated what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 45th birthday, Sean “Diddy” Combs took to the stage of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards to pay tribute to the late rapper alongside his surviving son, Christopher Wallace, Jr. Diddy also took the opportunity to debut the trailer for his much anticipated documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.
The film premieres on June 25th.
