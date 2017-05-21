News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are Expecting Twins

There's going to be two new editions to New Edition.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

Beyoncé isn’t the only one expecting twins this year.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Ronnie Devoe and his wife, Shamari DeVoe, who is the lead singer of R&B group Blaque, took to Instagram to share that they are expecting two babies as well.

The BBD and New Edition singer shared, “SURPRISE!! Guess what we’re having? —> #TWINS!! <— That’s right, the DeVoe Twins are coming!! @ShamariDeVoe and I couldn’t be happier… We’ve been blessed with not 1, but 2 amazingly, incredible bundles of joy. GOD is so good!! We thank all of you for sending your prayers, well wishes and support! Keep it coming… Love you to Life…!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Adorable!

Back in February, we reported that the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child.

Congrats!

RELATED NEWS:

Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce & Gabbana Floral Dresses On The Gram

bell biv devoe , Blaque

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are Expecting Twins

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wiz Khalifa NYC Listening Event
PNB Rock’s ‘Unforgettable’ Freestyle Is BETTER Than Swae…
 3 hours ago
05.22.17
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Ceremony
Turk Drops Gay Romper Track (Explicit)
 4 hours ago
05.22.17
Sean P. Diddy Combs
Diddy Drops Official Trailer for “Can’t Stop Won’t…
 8 hours ago
05.22.17
Arnez J at 97.9 The Beat
Comedian Arnez J Is In The DFW And…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Kobe Bryant Saves A High School Class From…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
Listen to T-Pain and Lil Wayne’s “T-Wayne” 
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Luxury Shoe Company Accused Of Racial Discrimination Against…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Amandla Stenberg And Nick Robinson Discuss Their Hot…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Jay Z on Basquiat: Six Fire Lyrics About SAMO
 3 days ago
05.19.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 4
Drake & Tory Lanez Squash Beef; Share Picture…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Lil Wayne
New Album: T-Pain x Lil Wayne ‘T-WAYNE’
 3 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC
‘All Eyez on Me’ Producer Discusses 2Pac Biopic…
 4 days ago
05.19.17
Kendrick Lamar Sneaks His Way Into The U.S. Capitol
 4 days ago
05.19.17
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Jay Z & Beyonce Are Hip-Hop’s First Billion…
 4 days ago
05.18.17
Empire Season 2
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 5 days ago
05.18.17
photos