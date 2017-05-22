BeatFeature: @DanielCaesar “Get You” (Prod. by @jordanevans @pmbmusic)

This Canadian PBR&B Singer hails from Toronto, Canada backed by production from Jordan Evans and Matthew Burnett in his latest single “Get You” has amassed over 50 million streams. Check out a photo of his latest show at USC California.
It’s surprising to know this artist is only 19 years old and is already producing hits for some big time acts like Mary J Blige.
Did we also mention that he sounds amazing live? Check out this acoustic performance at Apple Beats 1 Studio in LA.
“Get You” ft. Kali Uchis is available now everywhere!
Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/GetYou
Spotify: http://smarturl.it/sGetYou
Follow Daniel Caesar:
Website: http://danielcaesar.com
Facebook: http://facebook.com/dannyixxi
Twitter: http://twitter.com/danielcaesar
Instagram: http://instagram.com/danielcaesar
Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/danielcaesar