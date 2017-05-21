Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hip-Hop Spot: Scholarship Donation Has Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Cracking Up [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat Staff
A few Love & Hip-Hop stars joined forces to give back to their community in Atlanta. They pooled some money together to award ten local high school students scholarships to go toward their graduation fees. Of course, every little bit counts when it comes to these sorts of things.

But that didn’t stop Rickey Smiley & Da Brat from busting out into laughter when they heard how much the scholarships amounted to. Check out this exclusive video to watch the hilarious exchange in this edition of the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

photos